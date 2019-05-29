Westlaw News
May 29, 2019 / 11:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

No committee needed for PG&E ratepayers, says judge

Jim Christie

A federal judge in San Francisco overseeing PG&E Corp’s bankruptcy on Tuesday rejected an advocacy group’s call for the appointment of a ratepayers’ committee, noting he had turned down a similar effort during the power provider’s first bankruptcy.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said his 2001 ruling in PG&E’s first bankruptcy finding that the Bankruptcy Code does not provide for ratepayers or other future customers of a debtor to have their own committees like secured and unsecured creditors was “equally applicable” in PG&E’s current Chapter 11 case.

