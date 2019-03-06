No PG&E dividend payments while it tackles wildfire risk - judge

A federal judge has proposed blocking PG&E Corp from making future dividend payments to shareholders and ordered the funds instead be used to cut down trees that could come into contact with its equipment and spark wildfires.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who is overseeing the company’s probation stemming from a deadly 2010 gas pipeline explosion, said the bankrupt power producer should have spent more money itself on reducing the risk of wildfires in recent years and needs to put more funds toward that effort.

