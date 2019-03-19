PG&E calls Camp Fire adversary complaint an end run around Ch. 11 process

PG&E Corp on Monday asked a bankruptcy court to dismiss an adversary proceeding complaint seeking damages over the power company’s role in a devastating November 2018 California wildfire, calling it an end run around the bankruptcy claims process.

PG&E filed for Chapter 11 protection in January in the face of potentially billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from wildfires possibly caused by its equipment, including the November Camp Fire that killed 86 people and destroyed the town of Paradise, California.

