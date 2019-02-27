PG&E counterparties rally behind NextEra in jurisdiction fight

Eight companies with power purchase agreements with bankrupt power producer PG&E Corp on Tuesday joined NextEra Energy Inc in asking to have jurisdiction over those contracts decided by a U.S. district court instead of the bankruptcy court.

Capital Dynamics Inc, Enel Green Power North America Inc, First Solar Inc, FTP Power LLC, KES Kingsburg LP, Mojave Solar LLC, Vantage Wind Energy LLC and Willow Springs Solar 3 LLC sought to join NextEra’s motion asking Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr of the U.S. District Court in Oakland, California, to take over the dispute.

