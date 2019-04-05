PG&E defends bonus plan, says it will spur reorganization and safety measures

Power producer PG&E Corp has fired back at critics of its planned bonus plan for 10,000 of its employees, saying financial incentives will improve its safety campaign in the aftermath of devastating wildfires that pushed it into bankruptcy in January.

PG&E in a filing on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco said critics misunderstand how the plan works, arguing a suggestion by some wildfire victims that it “somehow ties the debtors’ hands from addressing misconduct or wrongdoing, past or present, is just wrong.”

