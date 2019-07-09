PG&E gets bankruptcy court approval to add $50 mln to D&O insurance

The judge overseeing PG&E Corp’s bankruptcy on Tuesday allowed the power provider to boost its directors and officers insurance by $50 million over the objections of unsecured creditors, whose committee argued there was no need for the increase.

Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco approved the increase at a hearing even though he said he was “on the fence” about it, because PG&E should be marshalling resources to help victims of wildfires in 2017 and 2018 blamed on its equipment.

