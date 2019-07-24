Westlaw News
PG&E insurers offer to swap claims for equity in Ch. 11 plan

Jim Christie

A group of insurers with more than $20 billion in claims against PG&E Corp on Tuesday unveiled a reorganization plan for the bankrupt power producer in which they take a loss in a settlement but get new equity in the company.

The group of so-called subrogation claim holders, which also includes the Baupost Group hedge fund, outlined their plan in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco in a motion seeking to terminate the period in which PG&E has the exclusive right in its bankruptcy to file a reorganization plan.

