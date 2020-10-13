PG&E lawyers say bankruptcy plan blocks Elliott's $250 million claim

Lawyers for PG&E Corp on Tuesday tried to convince the judge that oversaw its Chapter 11 case that its court-approved reorganization plan prohibits Elliott Management Corp and other noteholders from pursuing a $250 million claim stemming from the California utility’s bankruptcy.

Elliott, represented by Ropes & Gray, contends that PG&E violated a restructuring support agreement under which it pledged to use “best efforts” to help the New York-based hedge fund and other noteholders access up to $2 billion in equity value. PG&E’s lawyers at Weil Gotshal & Manges argued during a telephonic and video hearing on Tuesday that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali should not even hear the merits of Elliott’s claim because it is barred outright by the release and exculpation provisions of the utility’s reorganization plan, which went into effect July 1.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2ItFyYn