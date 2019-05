Power provider PG&E Corp said on Thursday in its quarterly earnings report it expects between $360 million and $430 million in costs this year related to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Legal costs are expected to account for the bulk of the spending, falling in a range of $280 million to $340 million, San Francisco-based PG&E added.

