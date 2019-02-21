PG&E says fight over power purchase agreements belongs in bankruptcy court

Bankrupt power producer PG&E Corp has asked a U.S. District Court judge to stay out of its dispute with NextEra Energy Inc over power purchase agreements, arguing the matter must by law be decided in bankruptcy court.

The issue of what will happen to the $42 billion worth of agreements, most of which were designed to satisfy requirements that PG&E use renewable energy sources, has emerged as one of the most contentious in the utility’s bankruptcy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EkQzXf