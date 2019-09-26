PG&E seeks more time to file Ch. 11 plan, noteholders revise proposal

PG&E Corp on Wednesday sought more time to control its bankruptcy, asking the judge overseeing the case for an order giving the power producer an extension to the period in which it has sole right to file a reorganization plan until Nov. 29.

The period was set to expire on Thursday.

In a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco, PG&E also sought an extension from Judge Dennis Montali to the period in which it may solicit stakeholder support for a plan through Jan. 28, 2020.

