PG&E seeks order keeping Baker & Hostetler out of state trial

By Jim Christie PG&E Corp is seeking to block the law firm Baker & Hostetler from working on a lawsuit in California state court that could affect the power producer’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization by increasing the company’s liabilities.

In a filing on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco, PG&E asked Judge Dennis Montali to deny a motion by the committee for wildfire victims in its Chapter 11 to loan out its counsel Baker to another group of wildfire victims suing PG&E over damage from the Tubbs Fire in a state court lawsuit.

