PG&E unveils bankruptcy bonus plan it says is geared toward safety

Power producer PG&E Corp on Wednesday said it wants to set aside up to $350 million in bonuses for some 10,000 employees while it is in bankruptcy, saying it wants to give those workers financial incentives to help it meet safety goals, including reducing the risk its equipment will spark wildfires.

PG&E’s potential liability for recent California wildfires, which the company has estimated to be in the tens of billions of dollars, was the main factor in its decision to seek Chapter 11 protection in January.

