PG&E wants Morrison & Foerster to serve as regulatory counsel

California power provider PG&E Corp on Wednesday sought court approval to retain as special counsel to represent it during its bankruptcy with regard to investigations by its state regulator.

In a motion in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco, PG&E said continuing to retain the firm’s team, led by partner Joshua Hill, to act as its regulatory defense counsel in matters before the California Public Utilities Commission is critical to the company’s ability to work toward a successful Chapter 11 reorganization.

