PG&E wants to keep power purchase parties out of fight with FERC

Power producer PG&E Corp will ask the judge overseeing its bankruptcy on Wednesday to block companies with which it has power purchase agreements from intervening in a dispute with a federal regulator regarding jurisdiction over the contracts and their more than $40 billion in obligations.

In a filing on Monday, PG&E previewed arguments it will make at a hearing for an order denying the companies’ motions to intervene, stressing that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco and not the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has exclusive jurisdiction over whether PG&E should be able to keep or reject the agreements.

