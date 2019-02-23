PG&E's unsecured creditors want power contracts kept in bankruptcy court

The committee for unsecured creditors in PG&E Corp’s bankruptcy is backing the power producer’s position that decisions concerning $42 billion in power purchase agreements should be left solely to the bankruptcy court.

NextEra Energy Inc, a party to eight such agreements with PG&E, asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to assert authority over them and has also asked that the jurisdiction dispute be decided by the U.S. District Court, rather than the bankruptcy court.

