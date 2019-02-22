San Francisco homeowners seek clarity from PG&E on gas plant cleanups

A group of San Francisco homeowners are asking a bankruptcy court to order power provider PG&E Corp, which filed for Chapter 11 protection last month, to honor agreements to clean up waste in neighborhoods where it operated manufactured-gas plants.

“At some point, PG&E needs to be held to its word,” the homeowners said in a filing on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco, urging that court approval for a PG&E plan to maintain its customer programs be conditioned on its honoring its cleanup commitments.

