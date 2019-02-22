Westlaw News
February 22, 2019 / 1:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

San Francisco homeowners seek clarity from PG&E on gas plant cleanups

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A group of San Francisco homeowners are asking a bankruptcy court to order power provider PG&E Corp, which filed for Chapter 11 protection last month, to honor agreements to clean up waste in neighborhoods where it operated manufactured-gas plants.

“At some point, PG&E needs to be held to its word,” the homeowners said in a filing on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco, urging that court approval for a PG&E plan to maintain its customer programs be conditioned on its honoring its cleanup commitments.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TXH19X

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below