San Francisco joins critics of PG&E's bankruptcy bonus plan

San Francisco on Wednesday objected to a bonus plan proposed by PG&E Corp for some 10,000 of its employees, saying the plan should exclude the bankrupt California power producer’s management employees in addition to company insiders.

PG&E has said its most senior level employees are not eligible for the plan, but others at lower management levels should also be kept out, according to San Francisco officials, who are looking into whether the investor-owned power provider’s bankruptcy presents the city an opportunity to acquire local electric distribution assets.

