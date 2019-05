The committee for unsecured creditors of PG&E Corp has come out against a motion by the power provider seeking court approval to set up a $105 million fund to help house victims of wildfires that triggered its second bankruptcy.

The committee in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco on Wednesday said PG&E’s proposed fund while “laudable in concept, is flawed in construction.”

