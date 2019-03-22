Westlaw News
U.S. says OK with probation term for bankrupt PG&E pegged to dividends

Jim Christie

The U.S. government said on Friday it has no objections to new terms a judge has proposed imposing on PG&E Corp for its criminal probation to reduce the risk of the bankrupt power producer’s equipment sparking more destructive wildfires, including one to preclude it from reissuing dividends.

The government in a filing in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said it is fine with a proposed term requiring PG&E to set aside sufficient financial resources to help it comply with other proposed terms, including ones for a stepped-up “vegetation management” campaign to mitigate wildfire risks.

