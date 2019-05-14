Westlaw News
May 14, 2019 / 9:20 PM / in 2 days

Valero fails to lift PG&E bankruptcy stay to press $75 mln lawsuit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A judge on Monday said he would not rule on a motion by Valero Energy Corp for an order to let its $75 million lawsuit against bankrupt power producer PG&E Corp move forward, but offered the refiner the option of a final order denying the motion if it wants to appeal.

PG&E’s bankruptcy stay should keep the lawsuit on hold, Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco said in a memorandum decision.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Q2nJiO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below