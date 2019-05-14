Valero fails to lift PG&E bankruptcy stay to press $75 mln lawsuit

A judge on Monday said he would not rule on a motion by Valero Energy Corp for an order to let its $75 million lawsuit against bankrupt power producer PG&E Corp move forward, but offered the refiner the option of a final order denying the motion if it wants to appeal.

PG&E’s bankruptcy stay should keep the lawsuit on hold, Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco said in a memorandum decision.

