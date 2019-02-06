Valero seeks to maintain lawsuit against PG&E over refinery outage

Refiner Valero Energy Corp is asking a bankruptcy court to allow its lawsuit against PG&E Corp over an emergency shutdown to move forward, arguing the $75 million case will not interfere with the power producer’s Chapter 11 proceeding.

In a filing on Tuesday, Valero urged U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Dennis Montali in San Francisco to lift the litigation stay on the grounds that the dispute will be more efficiently resolved outside of bankruptcy.

