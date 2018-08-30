Vote on bill to limit PG&E California wildfire liability due Friday

(Reuters) -

California’s legislature is scheduled to vote late on Friday on a bill that could help PG&E Corp avert potentially crippling liability for wildfires that ravaged northern parts of the San Francisco Bay Area last year.

Some of the so-called North Bay fires were caused by trees toppling into or making contact with power lines owned by Pacific Gas and Electric Co, according to a report released by state officials in June. Analysts estimate PG&E, the state’s biggest utility, could face several billions of dollars in liability as a result.

