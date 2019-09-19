Westlaw News
September 19, 2019 / 9:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wildfire victims' committee pans PG&E's $11 bln deal with insurers

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The committee representing wildfire victims in the bankruptcy of PG&E Corp has attacked a recent $11 billion settlement between the power producer and insurance companies, arguing the deal violates bankruptcy rules on the order of payments to creditors.

Committee lawyer Cecily Dumas of Baker & Hostetler in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco on Wednesday charged that the settlement improperly puts PG&E’s so-called subrogation claimants on par with wildfire victims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mqRBus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below