Wildfire victims to seek constructive trust for settlements with PG&E

PG&E Corp has won a court order allowing it to go on funding a fire prevention program over protests by wildfire victims who wanted the funding conditioned on the bankrupt power provider paying out settlements with them.

The fight over settlement payments of $9.5 million, however, will continue with a motion within days that aims to pry the money from PG&E, Gerald Singleton, a lawyer for 30 of the 52 wildfire victims of the 2015 Butte Fire said on Thursday.

