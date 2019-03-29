Westlaw News
March 29, 2019 / 12:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Wildfire victims to seek constructive trust for settlements with PG&E

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

PG&E Corp has won a court order allowing it to go on funding a fire prevention program over protests by wildfire victims who wanted the funding conditioned on the bankrupt power provider paying out settlements with them.

The fight over settlement payments of $9.5 million, however, will continue with a motion within days that aims to pry the money from PG&E, Gerald Singleton, a lawyer for 30 of the 52 wildfire victims of the 2015 Butte Fire said on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uvCSiA

