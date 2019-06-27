Bankrupt PG&E wins fight for October claims filing deadline

PG&E Corp won court approval on Wednesday for setting Oct. 21 as the deadline for filing claims in its bankruptcy, overcoming a bid for a Jan. 31, 2020 deadline by a committee for victims of the wildfires that forced the power provider to seek Chapter 11 protection.

Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco said at the end of a long and often bitter hearing that he could not support a January deadline.

