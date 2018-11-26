McDonald's takes issue with sales plan of Papa Gino's bankrupt parent

Fast-food giant McDonald’s Corp has objected to the plan of sale put forth by bankrupt PGHC Holdings Inc, the parent company of Papa Gino’s Pizzeria and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches.

McDonald’s, which subleases space for eight PGHC restaurants, said in a filing on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware it wanted assurances the company’s sale process provides for “robust marketing” and expressed concern that bidding procedures do not provide for that.

