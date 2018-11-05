Papa Gino's Pizzeria parent co. closes 92 restaurants, files for Ch. 11

PGHC Holdings Inc sought bankruptcy protection on Monday to help with its sale to private equity firm Wynnchurch Capital in a deal that the parent company of Papa Gino’s Pizzeria and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches said will help it shed leases for underperforming restaurants and open new ones across New England.

The sale, subject to court approval, will also allow PGHC to remodel its 141 company-owned restaurants in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut and tackle its roughly $102 million in debt, PGHC said in a statement. The company estimated its assets to be worth no more than $50,000.

