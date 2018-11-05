Westlaw News
November 5, 2018 / 9:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Papa Gino's Pizzeria parent co. closes 92 restaurants, files for Ch. 11

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

PGHC Holdings Inc sought bankruptcy protection on Monday to help with its sale to private equity firm Wynnchurch Capital in a deal that the parent company of Papa Gino’s Pizzeria and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches said will help it shed leases for underperforming restaurants and open new ones across New England.

The sale, subject to court approval, will also allow PGHC to remodel its 141 company-owned restaurants in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut and tackle its roughly $102 million in debt, PGHC said in a statement. The company estimated its assets to be worth no more than $50,000.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Qmrr6f

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.