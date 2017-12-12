Its cash nearly depleted, PhaseRx files for Ch. 11 to press sale

With only enough cash to stay afloat for a few more weeks, PhaseRx Inc, a developer of treatments for liver diseases, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday in a bid to sell itself as soon possible.

“The protection afforded under a Chapter 11 filing enables us to continue to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential merger transaction,” Robert Overell, president and chief executive officer of the Seattle-based biopharmaceutical company said in a statement.

