FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Its cash nearly depleted, PhaseRx files for Ch. 11 to press sale
Sections
Featured
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Technology
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Cyber Risk
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 12, 2017 / 10:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Its cash nearly depleted, PhaseRx files for Ch. 11 to press sale

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

With only enough cash to stay afloat for a few more weeks, PhaseRx Inc, a developer of treatments for liver diseases, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday in a bid to sell itself as soon possible.

“The protection afforded under a Chapter 11 filing enables us to continue to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential merger transaction,” Robert Overell, president and chief executive officer of the Seattle-based biopharmaceutical company said in a statement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C3iojH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.