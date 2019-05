Bankrupt helicopter services company PHI Inc is a seeking court approval to shed some leases for aircraft used in its oil and gas business to help advance its planned reorganization.

An expedited hearing on PHI’s lease rejection motion has been scheduled for May 29 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Dallas, according to a filing on Wednesday.

