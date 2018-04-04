FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 12:20 AM / in 19 hours

Ethanol group attacks EPA's deal to end refiner's bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

An ethanol trade group has launched a last-ditch effort to scuttle a deal between the Environmental Protection Agency and Philadelphia Energy Solutions aimed at helping the East Coast’s largest refiner emerge from bankruptcy.

The settlement amounts to a sweetheart deal allowing PES to shed tens of millions of dollars in compliance costs under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, Growth Energy argued in court papers filed on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uK1K9l

