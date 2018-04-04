Ethanol group attacks EPA's deal to end refiner's bankruptcy

An ethanol trade group has launched a last-ditch effort to scuttle a deal between the Environmental Protection Agency and Philadelphia Energy Solutions aimed at helping the East Coast’s largest refiner emerge from bankruptcy.

The settlement amounts to a sweetheart deal allowing PES to shed tens of millions of dollars in compliance costs under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, Growth Energy argued in court papers filed on Monday.

