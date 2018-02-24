FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Olympics Rio
February 24, 2018 / 12:47 AM / 2 days ago

Designer of $1,000 sandals to liquidate U.S. stores

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Luxury shoe designer Charlotte Olympia Dellal will liquidate her U.S. store inventory of $1,000 footwear after being forced into bankruptcy by the retail industry’s “unprecedented disruption,” according to court papers.

The four stores in New York City, Las Vegas, and Orange County and Beverly Hills in California operate under the Pinktoe Tarantula and Desert Blonde Tarantula brands and sell Charlotte Olympia-brand shoes and accessories.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CGcDaP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.