Designer of $1,000 sandals to liquidate U.S. stores

Luxury shoe designer Charlotte Olympia Dellal will liquidate her U.S. store inventory of $1,000 footwear after being forced into bankruptcy by the retail industry’s “unprecedented disruption,” according to court papers.

The four stores in New York City, Las Vegas, and Orange County and Beverly Hills in California operate under the Pinktoe Tarantula and Desert Blonde Tarantula brands and sell Charlotte Olympia-brand shoes and accessories.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CGcDaP