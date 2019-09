Cristine Pirro Schwarzman has joined the business restructuring practice group at Ropes & Gray as a New York-based partner, the firm announced on Thursday.

Pirro Schwarzman, who was formerly a partner in the restructuring group at Kirkland & Ellis, will focus on representing debtors in out-of-court restructurings, Chapter 11 bankruptcies and distressed acquisitions, Ropes & Gray said in a statement.

