Bankrupt Preferred Care and U.S. trustee tussle over patient ombudsman

Preferred Care Inc and the U.S. government’s bankruptcy watchdog traded blows at a hearing on Monday over whether an ombudsman should be appointed for patients of the nursing home operator, with the judge overseeing its bankruptcy saying he would need more time to consider the matter.

Lawyers for the U.S. trustee and Preferred made “compelling” arguments for and against, respectively, an appointment, Judge Mark Mullin of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Fort Worth, Texas said at the hearing.

