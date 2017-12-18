FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Westlaw News
December 18, 2017 / 10:40 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Bankrupt Preferred Care and U.S. trustee tussle over patient ombudsman

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Preferred Care Inc and the U.S. government’s bankruptcy watchdog traded blows at a hearing on Monday over whether an ombudsman should be appointed for patients of the nursing home operator, with the judge overseeing its bankruptcy saying he would need more time to consider the matter.

Lawyers for the U.S. trustee and Preferred made “compelling” arguments for and against, respectively, an appointment, Judge Mark Mullin of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Fort Worth, Texas said at the hearing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CCCKQl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.