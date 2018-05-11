FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 9:37 PM / in 2 hours

Preferred Care wants more time for Ch. 11 plan amid property talks

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt Nursing home operator Preferred Care Inc is seeking a court order that would extend the deadline to file a restructuring plan to Sept. 10, saying it is in striking distance of urgently needed deals to transfer facilities to new owners.

Preferred, one of the largest U.S. nursing home operators, in court papers on Thursday said it also needs to extend the deadline from June 11 because it is working on settling claims it described as “significant.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KTgKFG

