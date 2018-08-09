FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 9, 2018 / 10:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PREPA bondholders, insurers win order to resume push for receiver

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled holders of debt issued by Puerto Rico’s bankrupt public electric utility and insurers of that debt can challenge its litigation stay and continue pushing to have it put it in receivership.

The U.S. 1st Circuit Court of Appeals panel’s decision sends the dispute over stay relief sought by bondholders and bond insurers of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA, back to U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor-Swain, who is overseeing the broader bankruptcy-like restructuring of the Puerto Rican government.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Or6ndw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.