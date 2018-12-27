Bankrupt Promise Healthcare gets $63 mln offer for Florida facilities

Nursing home and hospital chain Promise Healthcare Group sought a court order on Wednesday approving a $63 million offer for its Florida facilities as it pursues sales of its assets in bankruptcy.

Promise in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware on Wednesday said the offer by Select Medical Corp, which operates long-term acute care hospitals and other healthcare centers across the United States, is a stalking-horse bid, meaning it will put a floor on other bids.

