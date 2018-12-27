Westlaw News
December 27, 2018 / 9:29 PM / in 3 hours

Bankrupt Promise Healthcare gets $63 mln offer for Florida facilities

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Nursing home and hospital chain Promise Healthcare Group sought a court order on Wednesday approving a $63 million offer for its Florida facilities as it pursues sales of its assets in bankruptcy.

Promise in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware on Wednesday said the offer by Select Medical Corp, which operates long-term acute care hospitals and other healthcare centers across the United States, is a stalking-horse bid, meaning it will put a floor on other bids.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RiX8B7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below