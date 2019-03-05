Promise Healthcare seeks more time to control Ch. 11 as it closes sales

Nursing home and hospital chain Promise Healthcare Group on Sunday sought more time to maintain exclusive control over its bankruptcy, noting it is in the process of closing sales of various assets that will put it within reach of wrapping up its case.

In a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, Boca Raton, Florida-headquartered Promise said that when the sales close it expects to “promptly” file a plan to conclude the Chapter 11 bankruptcy begun in November.

