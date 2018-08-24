FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bankrupt non-profit wins round in Kentucky pension fight but battle goes on

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A federal appeals panel on Friday let stand a non-profit health services provider’s bankruptcy filing, potentially allowing it to avoid paying into Kentucky’s severely underfunded pension fund, but held off issuing a final ruling to allow the state’s supreme court to weigh in.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in a 2-1 decision found Seven Counties Services Inc was eligible for bankruptcy protection, affirming a district court ruling as well as one by the bankruptcy court hearing the non-profit’s Chapter 11 case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wrZGjI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
