Bankrupt non-profit wins round in Kentucky pension fight but battle goes on

A federal appeals panel on Friday let stand a non-profit health services provider’s bankruptcy filing, potentially allowing it to avoid paying into Kentucky’s severely underfunded pension fund, but held off issuing a final ruling to allow the state’s supreme court to weigh in.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in a 2-1 decision found Seven Counties Services Inc was eligible for bankruptcy protection, affirming a district court ruling as well as one by the bankruptcy court hearing the non-profit’s Chapter 11 case.

