IN BRIEF: Supreme Court won't hear Puerto Rico case over budget control

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the Puerto Rican government’s challenge to the territory’s federally-appointed oversight board’s budget powers.

In denying Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez-Garced’s petition for certiorari, the high court leaves in place a lower court ruling that allowed the oversight board to reject the government’s efforts to repurpose funds that were accounted for in prior year budgets but ultimately left unused.

