Puerto Rico board defends restructuring law against cries of creditor discrimination

The federally appointed board overseeing Puerto Rico’s financial turnaround effort on Tuesday urged a judge to throw out a bond insurer’s challenge to the law governing the territory’s entire debt restructuring process.

During a remote hearing before U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who splits her time between Manhattan and San Juan courts, the oversight board, represented by Proskauer Rose, argued that the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA) is constitutional because Article IV of the U.S. Constitution authorizes Congress to legislate for U.S. territories.

