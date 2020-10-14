Puerto Rico bondholders say claims of improper bond trades are 'meritless'

Puerto Rico bondholders have fired back at suggestions they have engaged in improper trading based on confidential information obtained during court-ordered private mediation sessions, calling the claims “meritless conjecture.”

Several groups of bondholders filed papers in the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico on Tuesday responding to bond insurer National Public Finance Guarantee Corp’s motion for an investigation into bond trading by hedge funds that it says are looking to position themselves for better payouts in Puerto Rico’s debt restructuring process. The bondholders allege National is trying to delay the process because it’s unhappy with the current restructuring proposal. The commonwealth has been toiling in its court-supervised bankruptcy proceeding since May 2017.

