Puerto Rico creditors say it's time to ditch electric utility's restructuring proposal

Puerto Rico’s unsecured creditors said in a court filing on Tuesday that it’s time to abandon the proposed restructuring framework for the island’s electric utility so they can begin challenging billions of dollars in claims brought by the utility’s bondholders.

The unsecured creditors’ committee, represented by Paul Hastings in the island’s debt restructuring process in Puerto Rico bankruptcy court, argued that more than a year of delays have made the current proposal for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) unfeasible. Puerto Rico’s federally-appointed oversight board first pitched its plan to settle PREPA bondholders’ $8.5 billion in claims in May 2019.

