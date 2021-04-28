Puerto Rico debt proposal disclosures will go up for court approval in July

The federally appointed board overseeing Puerto Rico’s financial restructuring will seek approval to solicit creditor votes for its proposed debt adjustment plan in early July, putting in motion a potential exit from its four-year bankruptcy-like case by the end of the year.

The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), represented by Proskauer Rose, initially requested a June 16 hearing for U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who sits on the Manhattan and San Juan federal benches, to approve disclosure materials that will be sent out to creditors. During a remote hearing on Wednesday, however, she determined that a little more time was needed for creditors to review and potentially object to the adequacy of the materials and bumped that date to the week of July 4.

