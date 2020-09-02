Puerto Rico defends electric utility's restructuring deal against creditor attacks

Puerto Rico and its federally appointed oversight board are urging a judge to reject an effort by junior creditors to terminate a restructuring proposal for the island’s electric utility.

In court papers filed on Tuesday in Puerto Rico bankruptcy court, the board, represented by Proskauer Rose, and the commonwealth’s government, represented by O’Melveny & Myers, said they need more time to determine the path forward for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. The board and government said they need additional time to address next steps for PREPA’s debt restructuring in light of extreme weather conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

