Puerto Rico oversight board gears up for latest challenge to debt restructuring

The federally-appointed board overseeing Puerto Rico’s $70 billion debt restructuring will appear in court next week to once again defend the validity of the process, which is now three and a half years old.

Though the oversight board, represented by Proskauer Rose, has already trumped multiple creditor challenges to the process, it is now preparing to face off against a bond insurer, Ambac Assurance Corporation, which is represented by Milbank. Ambac, which also holds certain Puerto Rico bonds, sued the board last May, asserting that the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA) violates the requirement in the U.S. Constitution that there must be uniformity among bankruptcy laws.

