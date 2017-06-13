Bond insurers back up lawsuit over revenue for Puerto Rico debt

Three insurers of Puerto Rican bonds on Monday called for coordinated court proceedings involving a dispute over the U.S. commonwealth's toll revenue as they aligned themselves with an investment firm that has sued the island over the issue.

Assured Guaranty Corp, Financial Guaranty Insurance Co and National Public Finance Guarantee Corp in their court papers said they insure more than $2.6 billion of outstanding Puerto Rico Highways & Transportation Authority bonds. The authority has suspended debt payments since at least November, according to the insurers.

