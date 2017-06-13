FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Bond insurers back up lawsuit over revenue for Puerto Rico debt
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 13, 2017 / 11:25 PM / 2 months ago

Bond insurers back up lawsuit over revenue for Puerto Rico debt

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Three insurers of Puerto Rican bonds on Monday called for coordinated court proceedings involving a dispute over the U.S. commonwealth's toll revenue as they aligned themselves with an investment firm that has sued the island over the issue.

Assured Guaranty Corp, Financial Guaranty Insurance Co and National Public Finance Guarantee Corp in their court papers said they insure more than $2.6 billion of outstanding Puerto Rico Highways & Transportation Authority bonds. The authority has suspended debt payments since at least November, according to the insurers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rYu9VT

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.