Education cuts in Puerto Rico restructuring to hurt island - professors

A group representing University of Puerto Rico faculty has sued the island's cash-strapped government and its federal oversight board over $201 million in higher-education spending cuts, arguing that the university is a government service protected under law.

The Asociacion de Profesoras y Profesores del Recinto Universitario de Mayaguez (APRUM) in an adversary proceeding complaint filed on Sunday in the island's bankruptcy-like proceedings called for a court order to block the cuts, arguing they are at odds with the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA).

