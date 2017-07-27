FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Personal injury plaintiffs get some relief from Puerto Rico's litigation stay
#Westlaw News
July 27, 2017 / 12:18 AM / 20 days ago

Personal injury plaintiffs get some relief from Puerto Rico's litigation stay

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A personal injury lawsuit against Puerto Rico can go forward, so long as the plaintiff's recovery is limited to insurance proceeds, the judge overseeing the commonwealth's restructuring ruled on Tuesday.

Judge Laura Taylor Swain held that three plaintiffs who sued the Puerto Rico Highways & Transportation Authority for negligence were not subject to a litigation stay because they were seeking damages from insurance policies instead of the island's cash-strapped government.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h4xNK7

