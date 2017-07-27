Personal injury plaintiffs get some relief from Puerto Rico's litigation stay

A personal injury lawsuit against Puerto Rico can go forward, so long as the plaintiff's recovery is limited to insurance proceeds, the judge overseeing the commonwealth's restructuring ruled on Tuesday.

Judge Laura Taylor Swain held that three plaintiffs who sued the Puerto Rico Highways & Transportation Authority for negligence were not subject to a litigation stay because they were seeking damages from insurance policies instead of the island's cash-strapped government.

