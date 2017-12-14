Bond insurer argues Puerto Rico keeping creditors in dark on tax info

Puerto Rico is hiding details from creditors in its debt restructuring about tax revenue that backs its so-called COFINA bonds, bond insurer Ambac Assurance Corp argued in court papers filed on Tuesday.

Ambac, which insures about $1.35 billion of COFINA bonds, is seeking a Bankruptcy Rule 2004 exam to get details on the tax collection impact from the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. Governor Ricardo Rossello exempted some 60,000 businesses from collecting and remitting the taxes from mid-November through the end of this month to help spur business activity.

