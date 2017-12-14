FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bond insurer argues Puerto Rico keeping creditors in dark on tax info
December 14, 2017 / 12:13 AM / in an hour

Bond insurer argues Puerto Rico keeping creditors in dark on tax info

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Puerto Rico is hiding details from creditors in its debt restructuring about tax revenue that backs its so-called COFINA bonds, bond insurer Ambac Assurance Corp argued in court papers filed on Tuesday.

Ambac, which insures about $1.35 billion of COFINA bonds, is seeking a Bankruptcy Rule 2004 exam to get details on the tax collection impact from the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. Governor Ricardo Rossello exempted some 60,000 businesses from collecting and remitting the taxes from mid-November through the end of this month to help spur business activity.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j2m7py

